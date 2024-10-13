It's Time To Store Leftover Pate The Prue Leith Way

Many Americans know Prue Leith as the razor-sharp judge on "The Great British Bake Off," where she acts as the yin to Paul Hollywood's yang. On the show, she critiques all kinds of baked goods with a keen eye and taste buds that have been trained by her long career in the food industry. So, her new cookbook, called "Life's Too Short to Stuff a Mushroom," available starting October 15, may surprise some, as it's not full of tips on precision and perfection. Instead, it offers simple recipes, shortcuts, and cooking hacks.

One such tip involves pâté, a dish that some equate with poshness and wealth. In reality, pâté is basically a combination of ground protein (this can be meat, chicken, fish, or even wild game and offal), spices, and fat. It's also possible to make vegan pâté. The mixture is often placed into a pot or terrine mold and chilled before it's spread onto bread or crackers.

When it comes to leftover pâté, Leith writes, "If you need to keep your pâté longer than a few days, seal the potted-up pâté with butter rather than cling film. Pour a layer of melted, but cooled, butter over the top. When chilled this makes a durable seal and your pâté will last, refrigerated, for a fortnight. For longer, keep it in the freezer." This method is effective for storage because, when hardened, the butter does a great job of keeping air out of the food, which causes spoilage.