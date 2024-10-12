The Key To Getting Caramel To Stick To Your Apples

The arrival of fall is heralded by many things. For those with a sweet tooth, it means going shopping and making delicious caramel apples at home. To make the perfect caramel apples, they need to be as clean as possible. So it's time to channel your inner Karate Kid (wax on, wax off), get that wax layer off, and get them perfect for dipping.

You're ok if you buy apples from a local orchard since freshly picked apples aren't covered in wax. But store-bought apples usually are. When apples are picked, they're washed before being shipped to supermarkets. But to keep apples on store shelves longer and make them more appealing, they're often coated in a layer of wax for preservation. But fear not, it can be removed with a short soak in very hot (or boiling) water.

If you use the water method, dry the apples completely and keep them at room temperature. Once you've got your caramel mixture heated up, it's time for the dipping — and sticking — of caramel. Make sure your caramel is cooled to at least 190 degrees Fahrenheit — the name of the game is knowing how to get caramel to stick to apples, and caramel that's too hot slides right off. Get yourself a reliable candy thermometer so you know when you've hit that magic number.