The Key To Getting Caramel To Stick To Your Apples
The arrival of fall is heralded by many things. For those with a sweet tooth, it means going shopping and making delicious caramel apples at home. To make the perfect caramel apples, they need to be as clean as possible. So it's time to channel your inner Karate Kid (wax on, wax off), get that wax layer off, and get them perfect for dipping.
You're ok if you buy apples from a local orchard since freshly picked apples aren't covered in wax. But store-bought apples usually are. When apples are picked, they're washed before being shipped to supermarkets. But to keep apples on store shelves longer and make them more appealing, they're often coated in a layer of wax for preservation. But fear not, it can be removed with a short soak in very hot (or boiling) water.
If you use the water method, dry the apples completely and keep them at room temperature. Once you've got your caramel mixture heated up, it's time for the dipping — and sticking — of caramel. Make sure your caramel is cooled to at least 190 degrees Fahrenheit — the name of the game is knowing how to get caramel to stick to apples, and caramel that's too hot slides right off. Get yourself a reliable candy thermometer so you know when you've hit that magic number.
Don't give up — just stick to it
If you don't have access to a stovetop, you can also rub apples with a coarse towel before dipping them in the water or using a paring knife to scrape the wax off. Make sure the wax is completely removed so you have more surface area for your caramel to stick to.
When your apples are dipped, set them on a parchment paper-lined pan. This makes it very easy to pick the apples up once they're cooled and keeps the caramel on the apples — which is exactly what you're aiming for. Once they've set in the fridge, you can pull them off the paper and dig in! If you really want to get fancy, you can add crushed nuts, mini chocolate chips, or any other sweetness you want to take your apples to the next level. The crunch of the apple combined with the sweet taste of caramel makes for the perfect fall afternoon snack.
Apples, which come in dozens of varieties and are a healthy, inexpensive snack for the autumn season. Once you've mastered the art of delicious caramel apples, you can keep the fall vibes going with lots of delicious fall recipes that'll have you wishing you could hang out in your flannel, sip apple cider, and enjoy the crispness of the fall air all year long.