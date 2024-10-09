Review: Aldi's Holiday Wines Are Too Creamy And Too Early

It may be October but the spookiest thing at most stores is how, as soon as the first leaf changes color, the holiday items start rolling out. Case in point — Aldi has already started stocking its shelves with winter season products such as Eggnog Wine and Peppermint Bark Wine.

Eggnog is typically a holiday cocktail consisting of cream or milk, egg yolks, and some type of spirit like brandy, whiskey, or rum. A creamy cocktail isn't usually part of my family's holiday celebrations, but maybe Aldi's wine variation will convert me before we reach Thanksgiving. However, if the eggnog is still too thick for my liking, there's always the peppermint bark wine. The nog variety is still a creamy dessert wine, but I imagine the peppermint flavor might help cut through the heaviness.

Despite the fact that both wines are a cream-based alcoholic beverage, they have different suggested serving temperatures and aren't refrigerated at Aldi. So, let's see what a chilled glass of peppermint and room temperature eggnog wine have to offer.