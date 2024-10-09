What Cut Of Steak Does Chipotle Use?
Chipotle's build-your-own model incites TikTok cooking trends and money-saving hacks, like stocking up on tortillas, but behind all of the fanfare and sizzle the chain touts its real, easy-to-pronounce ingredients. For its steak, the chain serves responsibly raised beef, and its main cut of choice is the round beef cut, while also serving steak from the sirloin, sirloin top, knuckle, and ball tip, according to its website.
Chipotle uses several cuts from within the round, including eye of round, inside round, outside round, top round, and bottom round. The round cut consists of meat from a cattle's hind legs, thigh, butt, and hams, which are some of the largest muscles in a cattle. These areas of the body constantly support a cattle's movement, leading to meat that is lean and tough.
The chain's cooks begin preparing the steak by heating it sous vide for several hours. This method slowly cooks the meat while sealing its juices to ensure tenderness. Then, they marinate their beef overnight in a chipotle pepper adobo and sear it on a grill.
Its lack of fat lends to a dry texture, but Chipotle's sous vide method maximizes the cut's succulence. Marinating the meat — which is also part of Chipotle's process — will combat its tough texture.
More origins of Chipotle ingredients
Though steak is one of Chipotle's two most profitable ingredients, other ingredients in its build-your-own line-up are also favorites among loyal customers. Similar to its steak, the chain serves responsibly raised chicken, meaning the chickens consume an entirely vegetarian diet with no antibiotics. Their cooking process for chicken is also similar to their steak. Chipotle chefs let it rest in the same chipotle pepper adobo marinade overnight. Then, it's grilled until the right char is achieved.
For vegetarians or diners wanting to add a bite of freshness to their order, fajita veggies are a go-to topping. Chipotle sautés sliced bell peppers, onions, oregano, and salt in sunflower oil to make its fajita veggies. To ensure freshness, Chipotle cooks chop both the bell peppers and onions each day. Though green bell peppers are most often included in the fajita veggies, Chipotle uses an ensemble of colors, including red, yellow, orange, and brown. The chain opts for red onions for its fajita veggies and salsas, but it uses yellow onions as a spice and aromatic for others.