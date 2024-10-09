What Cut Of Steak Does Chipotle Use?

Chipotle's build-your-own model incites TikTok cooking trends and money-saving hacks, like stocking up on tortillas, but behind all of the fanfare and sizzle the chain touts its real, easy-to-pronounce ingredients. For its steak, the chain serves responsibly raised beef, and its main cut of choice is the round beef cut, while also serving steak from the sirloin, sirloin top, knuckle, and ball tip, according to its website.

Chipotle uses several cuts from within the round, including eye of round, inside round, outside round, top round, and bottom round. The round cut consists of meat from a cattle's hind legs, thigh, butt, and hams, which are some of the largest muscles in a cattle. These areas of the body constantly support a cattle's movement, leading to meat that is lean and tough.

The chain's cooks begin preparing the steak by heating it sous vide for several hours. This method slowly cooks the meat while sealing its juices to ensure tenderness. Then, they marinate their beef overnight in a chipotle pepper adobo and sear it on a grill.

Its lack of fat lends to a dry texture, but Chipotle's sous vide method maximizes the cut's succulence. Marinating the meat — which is also part of Chipotle's process — will combat its tough texture.