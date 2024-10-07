Here's What's In Helen Mirren's Namesake Cocktail

Dame Helen Mirren recently made a guest appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, and she came bearing a little gift for host Clarkson. Mirren told Clarkson, "I'm going to introduce you to a cocktail." Two cocktails in martini glasses soon made it on stage, and Mirren said, "Now the name of this cocktail is the 'Helen F*****g Mirren."

Her namesake cocktail is made with Darjeeling liqueur, Earl Grey tea, vodka, lemon, habanero, and honey. Once the laughs from the audience died down, Mirren explained that the drink was from her favorite bar in New Orleans, called Pal's Lounge. Pal's was owned by Mirren's late stepson, Rio Hackford (who died in 2022), and when bartenders Laura Walch and Charla Zot came up with the finished product, they realized they had to come up with a name for it.

During the livestream chat with Clarkson and Mirren, Walch explained, "When we were deciding what we were going to call it, we just thought, well, it's spicy, and it's British. So, the spiciest British person we could think of is obviously Dame Helen Mirren."