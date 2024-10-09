Yom Kippur is a Jewish High Holiday dedicated to prayer, repentance, and reflection. During this time, Jews fast from sunrise to sunset, refraining from eating or drinking until the day is complete. When the shofar, a ram's horn, is blown signaling the conclusion of the fast, many gather to enjoy a sustaining and delicious cooking-free meal of bagels with family.

During the High Holiday making a bagel spread is a convenient option. A typical spread may include different types of bagels, white fish salad, various cream cheeses, and perhaps capers for a special touch. Many Jews observe kosher rules which prohibit mixing dairy and meat. Therefore, pairing cream cheese with lox provides a good source of protein in the spread.

Breaking a fast can be exciting, but it's essential to approach it mindfully. Be gentle with yourself and start with fluids, warm options like tea, water, or coffee are ideal. When transitioning to solid foods, bagels are a great choice because of their carbohydrate content. Carbs are a primary source of energy, as they convert to glucose in your body, fueling your organs, cells, and tissues. So, if a friend ever advises against a bagel — they're wrong.

Despite bagels being a gentle way to begin introducing solid foods into your body, remember to pace yourself. Taking a break in between solids and liquids will help your body digest them easier. Focus on enjoying the meal with loved ones, passing plates around the table, and giving your body a natural rest in between bagels through conversation and laughter.