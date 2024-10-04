A.1. Steakhouse Butter - Review

While there are many worthy steak sauces on the market, the most ubiquitous and vastly popular one remains A.1. The sauce dates back to 1824, and has long been associated with being slathered on cuts of steak. However in 2014, with the sauce's use moving beyond beef, the word "steak" was actually excised from the product's name. Now, a decade later, the Kraft Heinz Company wants to remind carnivores of the magic that the sauce works with red meat, but now in the form of a spreadable butter. Welcome to our world A.1. Steakhouse Butter! Holland Robinson, brand manager of A.1., said in a press release, "By blending time-honored tradition with modern culinary trends, the new Steakhouse Butter is the perfect partner to the grill, delivering a bold, buttery and savory complement to any meal."

So, should we start spreading the news about how great A.1. Steakhouse Butter is, or is this new butter a one to take a soft pass on? I popped off the lid of the tub, with a knife in hand, to see how it played nice with meat and other foods. This chew and review is based on flavor, A.1.-ness, and overall lovability.

