The Absolute Perfect Water Temperature For Poaching Eggs

Practice makes perfect when poaching eggs. And the end result — a vibrant, gooey yolk, delicate and tender whites — makes the trial and error worthwhile. Nelson Serrano-Bahri, chef and director of innovation at the American Egg Board, has many techniques to master the perfect poached egg, and he says a water temperature of 180-190 degrees Fahrenheit will consistently result in an ideal poached egg.

"Before you add your eggs to the pan, bring your water up to about 180-190 degrees," Serrano-Bahri wrote in a statement to The Takeout. "You don't want the water to be boiling when adding your eggs."

To achieve that range in temperature, you can use a thermometer, such as a meat thermometer, to have a close estimate of the water's heat. If you don't have a thermometer or means of measuring the water temperature, 180-190 degrees looks like a consistent simmer, as if the water is on the brink of — but not quite — boiling.

There's no debate: Poached eggs are astronomically better than scrambled eggs. To elevate your egg game and help you land a beautifully poached egg on your plate, Serrano-Bahri shares more of his foolproof tips.