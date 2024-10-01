The Absolute Perfect Water Temperature For Poaching Eggs
Practice makes perfect when poaching eggs. And the end result — a vibrant, gooey yolk, delicate and tender whites — makes the trial and error worthwhile. Nelson Serrano-Bahri, chef and director of innovation at the American Egg Board, has many techniques to master the perfect poached egg, and he says a water temperature of 180-190 degrees Fahrenheit will consistently result in an ideal poached egg.
"Before you add your eggs to the pan, bring your water up to about 180-190 degrees," Serrano-Bahri wrote in a statement to The Takeout. "You don't want the water to be boiling when adding your eggs."
To achieve that range in temperature, you can use a thermometer, such as a meat thermometer, to have a close estimate of the water's heat. If you don't have a thermometer or means of measuring the water temperature, 180-190 degrees looks like a consistent simmer, as if the water is on the brink of — but not quite — boiling.
There's no debate: Poached eggs are astronomically better than scrambled eggs. To elevate your egg game and help you land a beautifully poached egg on your plate, Serrano-Bahri shares more of his foolproof tips.
Other tips for poached perfection
Mastering the technique for a perfect poached egg isn't easy — it requires practice and finesse. Some swear by using a microwave to poach eggs, but Serrano-Bahri's method makes the poaching process quick and simple.
First, the stovetop vessel must be a big enough size to comfortably cradle the egg so that it is submerged under water but doesn't touch the bottom of the pot. As your water is on the heat and reaching the right temperature, crack your egg into a small, round-edged container. This separate container gives you the chance to check for any shells and helps ease the egg gently into the water. When the water is ready and simmering, it's best to form a vortex. Stir the water with a large spoon in a wide, circular motion — this vortex will guide the egg in a consistent direction, helping it keep its shape while it cooks. Lastly, Serrano-Bahri suggests letting your eggs poach in the water for two to three minutes. You can retrieve them with a slotted spoon or spider strainer.