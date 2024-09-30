Here's How Many Drinks You'll Get In A Single Bottle Of Wine

"How many glasses of wine are in this bottle?" sounds like the carnival game of every adult's dreams. It isn't as tough of a question as "How many grapes are in this bottle?" and, better yet, the winner gets to go home one bottle richer.

A standard wine bottle contains 25 fluid ounces, and according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), a glass of wine measures 5 fluid ounces. That equates to 5 glasses of wine per bottle. Standard-sized wine bottles come in various shapes, and that's because each blend has its own storing specificities. Apart from different shapes, bottles of wine can also differ in size.

A magnum bottle holds 50 fluid ounces, which is double the size of a standard bottle, meaning it contains 10 glasses of wine. A half bottle is exactly as it sounds — around 12.5 fluid ounces or half a standard bottle. Half bottles pour around two and a half glasses of wine.

Once a bottle is opened, the wine becomes all the more susceptible to change based on its environment. So, just as a bottle's shape and size can vary, wine glasses are also specifically designed to optimize the quality of the wine, catering to the characteristics of the specific types and varietals that are meant to be poured into those glasses.