It's Time To Start Baking Apples In The Air Fryer

As is often the case when it comes to the ever-useful air fryer, the selling point of air frying apples is just how simple it can be to do so. Alongside the time it takes to make dinner, most people prefer not to spend hours whipping up a dessert for themselves and their families or friends. Luckily for them, air frying apples only takes around 15 to 30 minutes, with the upper limit reserved for recipes that include further preparation, such as dicing the apples before baking them. This is a stark contrast to baking an apple pie, which could take several hours to make, especially if doing so from scratch.

Beyond comparing the air-fried baked apples to apple pie, you can also compare it to traditional oven-baked apple recipes. Baking apples inside your air fryer takes less time and preparation than recipes like white wine-baked apples, which take around 55 minutes altogether to prepare and bake in the oven. That's why using an air fryer to whip up this lovely autumn dessert is the way to go.

Another great thing about air-fried baked apples is that they call for very few ingredients. Beyond the apples themselves, most air-fried baked apple recipes typically call for cinnamon, either coconut oil or vegetable oil, and maple syrup, all of which are staple items that can be found in most homes across the U.S.