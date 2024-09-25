Is NYC's Trailer Park Lounge Actually In A Trailer?

If you've spent any significant amount of time in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan, you are probably familiar with Trailer Park Lounge, a bar and restaurant that has graced West 23rd Street since the year 2000. In a city brimming with elegant and posh cocktail lounges, Trailer Park Lounge stands out for its lack of anything that resembles sophistication. On the contrary, it can best be described as looking like a dive bar, but one with charm (and higher prices than a true dive bar). And, despite its name, it is not in an actual trailer, however, it feels like one is inside.

As you peek through the front door, past the bowling ball return table and Love Tester carnival game machine, you will, indeed, spot the trailer, at least the side portion of one that is a permanent fixture on the wall. When you try to look inside the trailer's door window, you'll notice a mannequin looking right back at you. She wears too much mascara, bright red lipstick, and likes to stand there, silently judging the patrons...possibly taking a drag on a Marlboro when no one is looking.

On warm days, the Lounge opens up a small patio outside its entrance, complete with Astroturf, a white picket fence, vinyl folding lawn chairs, fake flowers, lawn flamingos, and umbrellas. Truly, who wouldn't want to sip a margarita out here? With its bright green façade that glows with neon signs above a toilet bowl-flower planter/ashtray, and spare tire that sits outside, you really can't miss what has become a Chelsea landmark.