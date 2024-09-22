Is It Safe To Eat Eggs With Clear Or White Yolks?

Buying a carton of eggs from the grocery store usually doesn't pack many surprises — other than the occasional price surge. However, if you went home and cracked open an egg to find its contents are clear or white instead of yellow, you might be a bit thrown off. As it turns out, you shouldn't judge a batch of eggs by its yolk color (or lack thereof). Although you might think you need to toss out the whole carton, clear-yolked eggs are actually perfectly safe to eat. (There are other ways, including smell, to tell if the eggs in your fridge have gone bad.) An egg's yolk color depends on the diet of the chicken that laid it in the first place.

Plants pigments called xanthophylls give the yolk its color. While the average hen is usually fed a diet of yellow corn, resulting in yellow yolks, eggs with white yolks may have come from a hen that's been fed white corn or another less pigmented feed like sorghum. This variation in yolk color has no impact on the nutritional value of the egg.