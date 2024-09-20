Merquen Is The Chilean Spice Blend You Need To Sprinkle On Everything 

Merquen has long been an important aspect of Mapuche culinary tradition, but was historically overlooked by many Chileans due to stigmas against spicy food and indigenous cuisine. However, in recent decades, the spice blend has gained well-deserved international acclaim. Nowadays, it is available worldwide and beloved by chefs and home cooks alike.

In Mapuche cuisine, merquen is often served on sautéed nuts or mixed into cheese. The spice blend is also a popular addition to many popular Chilean dishes, such as puré picante, a mildly spicy, merquen-loaded mashed potato dish that's particularly beloved by kids. In the home kitchen, it's an all-purpose workhorse that more than earns its spot in the spice cabinet.

Merquen can be used as a table spice alongside salt and pepper shakers and sprinkled on everything from mac and cheese to popcorn to pizza. It's also wonderful in more complex recipes –- as a dry rub for meats, in soups and stews, and on roasted vegetables, to name a few possibilities. It can even be used to spice up cocktails and hot chocolate. Merquen also works great as a substitute for other powdered chili seasonings such as cayenne or chili powder. With its subtle heat and impressive versatility, merquen is truly a game-changing spice blend.