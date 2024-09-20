Merquen Is The Chilean Spice Blend You Need To Sprinkle On Everything
Spice blends are like a cheat code for home cooking. From extra-savory popcorn to zesty taters, there are so many smart ways to use store-bought spice blends. But finding the right one can be tricky; it has to be simultaneously spicy, but not too spicy, complex yet versatile, and sweet yet smoky. It's not an easy balance to strike, but merquen achieves it perfectly.
Merquen (also known as merkén) is a Chilean spice blend originating from the indigenous Mapuche people. It typically consists of dried aji cacho de cabra (goat horn peppers), toasted ground coriander, and salt, sometimes with cumin or dried oregano. Aji cacho de cabra is a medium-heat pepper with a fruity, earthy flavor. It's less spicy than a Jalapeño, so although it has a kick, it's a very manageable spice level for most. With the addition of coriander and salt, merquen brings a perfect balance of smoky, spicy, savory, and sweet, making it the ideal versatile seasoning to sprinkle on, well, everything.
How to use merquen
Merquen has long been an important aspect of Mapuche culinary tradition, but was historically overlooked by many Chileans due to stigmas against spicy food and indigenous cuisine. However, in recent decades, the spice blend has gained well-deserved international acclaim. Nowadays, it is available worldwide and beloved by chefs and home cooks alike.
In Mapuche cuisine, merquen is often served on sautéed nuts or mixed into cheese. The spice blend is also a popular addition to many popular Chilean dishes, such as puré picante, a mildly spicy, merquen-loaded mashed potato dish that's particularly beloved by kids. In the home kitchen, it's an all-purpose workhorse that more than earns its spot in the spice cabinet.
Merquen can be used as a table spice alongside salt and pepper shakers and sprinkled on everything from mac and cheese to popcorn to pizza. It's also wonderful in more complex recipes –- as a dry rub for meats, in soups and stews, and on roasted vegetables, to name a few possibilities. It can even be used to spice up cocktails and hot chocolate. Merquen also works great as a substitute for other powdered chili seasonings such as cayenne or chili powder. With its subtle heat and impressive versatility, merquen is truly a game-changing spice blend.