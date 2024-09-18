Your Washing Machine Could Double As A Beverage Cooler In A Pinch
Party hosting can have its challenges, and one of the most difficult can be where to keep all the drinks cold for your guests. You might not realize that there's an extra cooler in your laundry room; just look at your washing machine.
When the freezer is full, and your cooler can only hold so many six packs it's time to get creative. A washing machine full of ice and a 24-pack of the best seltzers might seem like an odd way to make use of in-unit laundry, but actually it's a survival tip. If the power goes out during a hurricane, some suggest using a washing machine filled with ice to keep drinks cool.
Of course, if you don't live in an area at risk of experiencing power outages due to hurricanes, you can still use this as a quick fix when hosting. However, this washing machine trick has its kinks and shouldn't be your go-to solution. The ice will melt per usual, but it will give you another area for drinks when you're in need.
How to use your washing machine as a cooler
First and foremost, make sure the washing machine is turned off before you throw ice into it (and if you need to break it apart, use this trick). Also, this hack should not be used on front-loading washers; the ice and/or drinks could spill out more easily each time the door is opened.
To properly convert your washing machine into a drink cooler, you should layer ice, then drinks, then more ice till the layers reach the top of the washer. Make sure guests keep the lid closed throughout the party to prevent the ice from melting too quickly. It would also be a good idea to keep a towel nearby so people can wipe their drinks off, and you can wash the rag at the end of the party.
The bright side to using a washer as a cooler is that as the ice melts away, the water will drain out, leaving no mess to clean up. You simply have to run a quick rinse cycle when all is said and done. Plus, keeping drinks in your washer will leave more room in the refrigerator for food storage. Who knew survival tips could double as a party hosting hack? Guess you do now.