Your Washing Machine Could Double As A Beverage Cooler In A Pinch

Party hosting can have its challenges, and one of the most difficult can be where to keep all the drinks cold for your guests. You might not realize that there's an extra cooler in your laundry room; just look at your washing machine.

When the freezer is full, and your cooler can only hold so many six packs it's time to get creative. A washing machine full of ice and a 24-pack of the best seltzers might seem like an odd way to make use of in-unit laundry, but actually it's a survival tip. If the power goes out during a hurricane, some suggest using a washing machine filled with ice to keep drinks cool.

Of course, if you don't live in an area at risk of experiencing power outages due to hurricanes, you can still use this as a quick fix when hosting. However, this washing machine trick has its kinks and shouldn't be your go-to solution. The ice will melt per usual, but it will give you another area for drinks when you're in need.