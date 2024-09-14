Please Stop Trying To Make GBBO Spinoff Shows

With spinoffs of "The Great British Bake Off" (GBBO) now gracing screens in over 30 countries — including Belgium, Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Denmark, and Canada — the global reach of this beloved baking competition is undeniable. This doesn't even account for the junior versions. Each adaptation seeks to capture the charm and warmth of the original British series, but they often fall short of the magic that made GBBO a cultural sensation.

For instance, "The Great American Baking Show", currently streaming on Roku, comes closest to the original in structure, with the beloved GBBO judges, Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith featured, and the filming being conducted in the U.K. too. One aspect that remained constant across all formats was the focus on friendly bragging rights and a coveted cake plate rather than a monetary reward, except, of course, for the celebrity editions where money is up for grabs to be donated to charities of their choice. Even with moments of originality, "The Great Kiwi Bake Off", "The Great Australian Bake Off", and "The Great Canadian Baking Show", all lack the GBBO allure that has captivated a global audience of bakers and non-bakers alike for over a decade.

