The Unexpected Ingredient That Makes TikTok's Viral Gluten-Free Croissants
The croissant is one of the world's most iconic pastries. They're also notoriously difficult to bake — so naturally, the internet is chock full of shortcuts. Life is short, and we're mere mortals. Few people are prepared to tackle a labor-intensive, 24-hour baking challenge that's likely doomed to failure.
Classic croissants are made by laminating dough, a process that involves folding a flat sheet of butter into the mixture to create delicate, ultra-thin layers. Many hacks use premade laminated dough, while others call for rough puff pastry, an easier (though still pretty labor-intensive) alternative. But a viral recipe has introduced a whole new method that stars an unexpected ingredient: rice paper.
These are easier to make than their French counterparts, but they also have another claim to fame: they're gluten-free. Croissants rely heavily on gluten for their iconic honeycomb texture — the structural protein bonds the dough together as it bakes. But even without gluten, the rice paper croissants boast a honeycomb-like crumb.
The recipe, which was popularized by TikTok accounts like @tastyjapan_bf, @twaydabae, and @misojenkitchen, showcases cooks pulling crispy, beautifully browned pastries from ovens and pulling them apart to reveal soft, layered insides. But are they any good, or is this another dubious TikTok food trend like onion coffee?
Do they taste like real croissants?
Well, no. Even though the pastries matched the croissant's characteristic honeycomb, most reviewers found the texture dense and chewy. But the consensus on social media was pretty unanimous: It does taste like another beloved confection. "This tastes like a mochi," said YouTuber Inga Lam. "Nice and chewy like a mochi," explained LookCatchu.
The comparison makes sense. Both rice paper and mochi are made from rice flour, a type of gluten-free flour widely used throughout Asia. Rice flour is a versatile ingredient, but like most gluten-free powders, it can be pretty dense. That bulk is at odds with the light, flakey texture that most people love (save for one Paris chef who engineered a less flaky croissant).
While you might want to give these croissants a pass if you're not a fan of mochi, most reviewers liked them. Some noted that egg, butter, and vanilla helped give the pastries a more croissant-like aroma, and the crispy outer layer makes them a must-try for mochi doughnut fans.
How to make rice paper croissants
@tastyjapan_bf
【ライスペーパーが大活躍！】小麦を使わないクロワッサンレシピ / Rice Paper Croissants tiktokレシピ tiktokスイーツ tiktokfood #tastyjapan 2個分 材料： ライスペーパー 10枚 【A】卵 5個 【A】砂糖 50g 【A】牛乳 50ml 【A】溶かしバター 30g 【A】ベーキングパウダー 4g 【A】バニラオイル 少々 チョコレート 適量 カラースプレー 適量 作り方： ① ボウルに【A】を入れ、よく混ぜ合わせる。 ② ①にライスペーパーを1枚ずつ入れて浸す。 ③ ②を5枚重ねて、三角形の形になるようにハサミで切り、重ねる。 ④ ③を手前からクルクルと巻き、形を整える。 ⑤ 天板の上に④をのせ、上に砂糖をふる。170度のオーブンで30分焼く。 ⑥ 完全に冷まし、溶かしたチョコレートやカラースプレーでデコレーションしたら、完成！ === Rice Paper Croissants Servings:2 INGREDIENTS 10 sheets of rice paper A 5 eggs 50g sugar 50ml milk 30g melted butter 4g baking powder a few drops of vanilla oil chocolate, as needed colored sprinkles, as needed PREPARATION 1. In a bowl, combine A and mix well. 2. Dip each rice paper sheet into the mixture from step 1. 3. Stack 5 soaked sheets together, cut into a triangle shape using scissors, and layer them. 4. Roll up the layered sheets from the bottom to shape into a croissant form. 5. Place the croissants on a baking tray, sprinkle sugar on top, and bake at 170°C for 30 minutes. 6. Let the croissants cool completely, then decorate with melted chocolate and colored sprinkles. 7. Enjoy!♬ オリジナル楽曲 - Tasty Japan - Tasty Japan
While exact ratios vary, the general ingredients of rice paper croissants stay the same: egg, sugar, milk, melted butter, baking powder, a splash of vanilla, and, of course, rice paper. Mix the ingredients — minus the rice paper — in a flat bowl or rimmed baking sheet, then slide in the sheets. Stack 3 to 4 on top of each other, then cut the circles into three pieces with a long, thin triangle in the middle. Arrange them with the triangle pointing up, then layer one of the side sections on top and the other horizontally across the bottom.
Roll the pieces up — carefully, they'll be sticky and delicate by now — and shape them into a crescent shape by squeezing the ends. Dust them with sugar and bake them in an oven preheated to 350 degrees F for 30 minutes (some creators also experimented with air fryers). For a take on pain au chocolat, roll a thin sliver of chocolate inside. Your croissants might not meet the standards of a French pastry chef, but they'll still be a treat for gluten-free folks missing the flakey pastries.