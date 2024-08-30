The Unexpected Ingredient That Makes TikTok's Viral Gluten-Free Croissants

The croissant is one of the world's most iconic pastries. They're also notoriously difficult to bake — so naturally, the internet is chock full of shortcuts. Life is short, and we're mere mortals. Few people are prepared to tackle a labor-intensive, 24-hour baking challenge that's likely doomed to failure.

Classic croissants are made by laminating dough, a process that involves folding a flat sheet of butter into the mixture to create delicate, ultra-thin layers. Many hacks use premade laminated dough, while others call for rough puff pastry, an easier (though still pretty labor-intensive) alternative. But a viral recipe has introduced a whole new method that stars an unexpected ingredient: rice paper.

These are easier to make than their French counterparts, but they also have another claim to fame: they're gluten-free. Croissants rely heavily on gluten for their iconic honeycomb texture — the structural protein bonds the dough together as it bakes. But even without gluten, the rice paper croissants boast a honeycomb-like crumb.

The recipe, which was popularized by TikTok accounts like @tastyjapan_bf, @twaydabae, and @misojenkitchen, showcases cooks pulling crispy, beautifully browned pastries from ovens and pulling them apart to reveal soft, layered insides. But are they any good, or is this another dubious TikTok food trend like onion coffee?