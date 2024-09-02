Here's How Long That Opened Pack Of Pepperoni Will Last

Pepperoni's one of those all-around useful things you can keep in your kitchen. You can do a ton of things with it, like put piles of it on pizza, pan fry it to turn it into meat chips, add it to sandwiches, put it on a simple cheese plate, or eat it straight from the package as a midnight snack. For me, at least, it's best in measured doses since it's a cured and salty meat product that doesn't shy away from the fat. That means it's fair to say that you'll usually have some leftovers in the package for later, which means you'll want to keep an eye on how long it's been in the refrigerator. So, how long does pepperoni stay safe to eat once it's opened?

Thankfully, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has an official statement on the matter. It says, "After opening, refrigerate [the pepperoni] for up to 3 weeks." That's right, from the government's lips to your ears, you've got a three-week recommended window in which to eat your pepperoni.