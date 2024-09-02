The Reason Your Pickled Garlic Turned Out Blue

There are a few simple steps you can take to keep your next batch of pickled garlic from turning blue. First off, older garlic doesn't just taste bitter — as garlic ages, it harbors more and more sulfur components like alliin, which makes it more susceptible to color-changing chemical reactions. Use young, fresh garlic as a preventative measure.

Before pickling, it's recommended to blanch the garlic cloves. Blanching involves partially cooking food by briefly placing it in boiling water and then immediately moving it to ice water. Think of it as a polar plunge for the garlic. The blanching process helps set the garlic's color by stopping enzyme breakdowns, thereby restraining allicin from running wild.

When you're ready to start pickling, be sure to use both distilled water and iodine-free salt. Tap water and iodized salt each introduce trace metals to the garlic, which could react with the natural sulfur within. Copper is a prime offender here, which also means it's a good idea to avoid cooking pots, pans, and utensils that contain it or other metals. Stainless steel cookware is safe to use here.

Lastly, keep pickled garlic jars out of direct sunlight. Think back to science class here; plants in the sun generate chlorophyll, which gives leaves green coloring. The same principle applies to the garlic on your windowsill. With the comfort that your garlic won't look odd, branch out with fun recipes like lemon pickled garlic for a deliciously bold flavor.