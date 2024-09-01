Why Is Canned Tuna Always Packed In Such Small Tins?

Tuna has been sold in small cans for years, but have you ever wondered why? The versatile ingredient stacks well in a pantry and can be used for tuna salad sandwiches, tuna casseroles, tuna cakes, or even a tuna melt. However, the reason for the small size of the cans has been debated by consumers for a while. Is it due to consumer demand? Or perhaps just convenience?

Advertisement

Either way, if you are someone who typically keeps canned tuna in the pantry, you probably have more than one can due to how small the packages usually are. Typical grocery store canned tuna such as Starkist, will come in 3-ounce or 5-ounce cans, which is far smaller than your average 10.75 ounce Campbell's soup.

While brands like Starkist or Bumble Bee can come in sizes of 12 ounces, it's not as common as the smaller options. We have figured out a couple of reasons for why that may be. The small size of tuna cans may be the result of a combination of historical factors, consumer preferences, industrial considerations, and shrinkflation.