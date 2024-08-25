Here's How Many Nuggets Come In A Wendy's Party Pack

Wendy's Nugget Party Pack will usually run you in the neighborhood of $15 per order, but that price can vary from location to location (my Chicago Wendy's location sells the bucket for $20). It's a pretty good deal at around $0.30 per chicken nugget, especially when there's a mass of hungry people involved. Some Wendy's used to stock paper buckets for their Party Pack packaging, which is reminiscent of a fried bone-in chicken bucket, though now if you order one you'll get them in a plastic tray instead.

And yes, you can order the spicy version of Wendy's chicken nuggets in the Party Pack as well, which is a fact that is sure to please the heat-seekers among us. Wendy's, as you know, has embraced the spicy food trend with open arms, so you can even get your nuggets with a peppery kick if you like. Couple that with Wendy's Ghost Pepper Ranch and you've got a decent burn going on (I have first-hand experience with this), which may be pretty entertaining for a group meal.

It's more likely, however, that you'd be feeding a family with that many nuggets in one sitting, and for around $15, that's not too shabby. Next time you're feeding a crowd, you can skip the 20-piece and head straight for the top with a whole bucket of 50 nuggets from Wendy's, all for a pretty decent price.

