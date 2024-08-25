Here's How Many Nuggets Come In A Wendy's Party Pack
People genuinely love their Wendy's chicken nuggets, and Wendy's knows it, because it's recently come out with variations on them including a selection of brand new saucy ones earlier this year. One of the newer options to Wendy's nugget situation, however, involves a different type of tweak, and that's in its serving size. Because not only can you get a regular order of a four-piece, six-piece, 10-piece, and even 20-piece nuggets, you can also order what's known as a Party Pack — which has, get this, 50 whole nuggets in it.
A party pack is right, because 50 nuggets is, in fact, a lot of nuggets, though I know a few people who could probably take down an entire bucket within a few minutes. But if you're going to throw a party for football season and you want some cheap finger food, a few 50-piece buckets could easily feed a hungry group, especially if you toss in a few large orders of fries.
Here's how much Wendy's Nugget Party Pack costs
Wendy's Nugget Party Pack will usually run you in the neighborhood of $15 per order, but that price can vary from location to location (my Chicago Wendy's location sells the bucket for $20). It's a pretty good deal at around $0.30 per chicken nugget, especially when there's a mass of hungry people involved. Some Wendy's used to stock paper buckets for their Party Pack packaging, which is reminiscent of a fried bone-in chicken bucket, though now if you order one you'll get them in a plastic tray instead.
And yes, you can order the spicy version of Wendy's chicken nuggets in the Party Pack as well, which is a fact that is sure to please the heat-seekers among us. Wendy's, as you know, has embraced the spicy food trend with open arms, so you can even get your nuggets with a peppery kick if you like. Couple that with Wendy's Ghost Pepper Ranch and you've got a decent burn going on (I have first-hand experience with this), which may be pretty entertaining for a group meal.
It's more likely, however, that you'd be feeding a family with that many nuggets in one sitting, and for around $15, that's not too shabby. Next time you're feeding a crowd, you can skip the 20-piece and head straight for the top with a whole bucket of 50 nuggets from Wendy's, all for a pretty decent price.