How Long Does Ranch Dressing Stay Good For After Opening?

Stay in the U.S. Midwest for any period of time, and you'll see people use ranch dressing with literally everything, from pizza and wings to pasta salads, chicken fingers and fries, and even tacos. They love their ranch (it's most popular in North Dakota and Minnesota), and they love discussing which ranch is best. Whether you live in the Midwest or you're just channeling those Heartland vibes from another part of the country, an open bottle of ranch dressing is a staple in many household refrigerators, but how long does it keep?

While the USDA website says that salad dressing is good for up to two months in the fridge, some push the fresh-and-edible period to six or even nine months. It's dependent, of course, on how it's stored in the fridge, as well as which brands and what types of preservatives they use in the recipe (and certainly, store-bought dressing, such as we're discussing here, lasts longer than homemade — like this cilantro ranch recipe – which has none of the preservatives added to the former).