The Difference Between Red Hots And White Hots (Other Than Color)
Let's clarify right off the bat that, for the sake of this article, we're not talking about the cinnamon-flavored candy called Red Hots here. Red hots and white hots actually describe two styles of hot dogs. To add a little more confusion to the mix, we're also not referring to Maine's neon-colored red dogs or Michigan red hots that actually come from northern New York. Instead, the focus here is on the hot dog styles of Rochester, New York, where frankfurters come in red and white varieties.
In this area of upper New York, hot dogs are nicknamed "hots" and you'll find them in two tones. Red hots are made of pork, beef, or both. Despite the red color (which is often equated with spiciness), they aren't hot at all, and are really only named "red hots" to differentiate them from the popular "white hots."
White hots get their pale color from the uncured, unsmoked cuts of pork, beef, and veal that they are made with. They are hugely popular in Rochester and surrounding areas, in part, because this unique type of dog was created here roughly 100 years ago, becoming a symbol of tradition and pride. It's just one of America's best regional hot dog styles.
The white hot is based on a German recipe
In Rochester, red hots are basically the standard red or pink-tinged sausage that most people envision when talking about frankfurters. However, it's the white hot that's the region's real claim to fame. The colorless wieners are so popular and regional that dogs from a local company, Zweigle's, were once the official "hots" for the Buffalo Bills NFL and Sabres NHL teams.
In 1875, German immigrant, Joseph Ottman, established a sausage shop in Rochester, New York. He died young, at age 31, but his sons, George and John Ottman, continued in the sausage making business, although they did not own their father's shop until 1905. The duo developed a white-colored sausage that was based on a German recipe, although, it's unknown if their father made it first, or if it was a creation of the two brothers. Regardless, it was unique to Rochester. Soon, customers flocked to the shop for lunch, where they also bought extra sausages to take home. Seeing the success of these newly found "white hots," other local butchers followed suit and created their own, one of which was the aforementioned Zweigle's, which debuted its own version in 1925.
White hots are also known in upstate New York as "snappys" and "white and porkies." Both red and white hots make appearances on another Rochester specialty known as the garbage plate which includes a plate of home fries, baked beans, macaroni salad, hamburgers, and a white or red hot.
The best ways to eat both hots
When it comes to red hots, you can really treat them how you would any other traditional hot dog. Go classic with a squirt of ketchup or a ladle of chili, or try some of the hot dog toppings you might not have considered, like mashed potatoes.
You can ultimately do the same with white hots, although, the traditional toppings for these uncured dogs are mustard, chopped onions, and another regional item: meat hot sauce. Another Rochester specialty, meat hot sauce is made with onion, garlic, ground beef, beef broth, tomato paste, sugar, and a whole mess of spices, all cooked down until the meat is fine in texture. It's similar to chili but with its own character.
Despite traditional toppings, there's also something to be said about plain hot dogs, or a frank in a bun with no toppings at all. It might be the best way to get the true flavors of unique wieners, like red and white hots. Once you get a taste for them, you can decide what you think will be best on them.