The Difference Between Red Hots And White Hots (Other Than Color)

Let's clarify right off the bat that, for the sake of this article, we're not talking about the cinnamon-flavored candy called Red Hots here. Red hots and white hots actually describe two styles of hot dogs. To add a little more confusion to the mix, we're also not referring to Maine's neon-colored red dogs or Michigan red hots that actually come from northern New York. Instead, the focus here is on the hot dog styles of Rochester, New York, where frankfurters come in red and white varieties.

In this area of upper New York, hot dogs are nicknamed "hots" and you'll find them in two tones. Red hots are made of pork, beef, or both. Despite the red color (which is often equated with spiciness), they aren't hot at all, and are really only named "red hots" to differentiate them from the popular "white hots."

White hots get their pale color from the uncured, unsmoked cuts of pork, beef, and veal that they are made with. They are hugely popular in Rochester and surrounding areas, in part, because this unique type of dog was created here roughly 100 years ago, becoming a symbol of tradition and pride. It's just one of America's best regional hot dog styles.