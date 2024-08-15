Famous Amos Cookies Founder Wallace Amos Jr Dead At 88

Wallace Amos Jr., the founder of Famous Amos cookies, has died at home after a battle with dementia. Amos's family said in a statement to NPR that his wife, Carol, was at his side when he died. He was 88.

Wallace, affectionately known as "Wally" Amos, was known for his cookie empire which began with a brick-and-mortar shop that opened in 1975 in Hollywood, California on Sunset Blvd. Famous Amos cookies are recognizable for their beige packaging and blue-and-white logo.

"With his Panama hat, kazoo, and boundless optimism, Famous Amos was a great American success story, and a source of Black pride," read the statement from the Amos family. "It's also a part of our family story for which we will forever be grateful and proud. Our dad taught us the value of hard work, believing in ourselves, and chasing our dreams. He was a true original Black American hero."

The Amos family, including Wallace Amos's children Sarah, Michael, Gregory, and Shawn Amos, have asked that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association in lieu of flowers. "We also know he would love it if you had a chocolate chip cookie today."

