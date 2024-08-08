The Low-Effort Lunchables Pizza Hack We Wish We Knew As Kids

Lunchables are packed with nostalgia. As a kid, nothing was better than whipping out one of those yellow-topped plastic trays in the school cafeteria. We all had our favorites, but the Extra Cheesy Pizza variety continuously reigned supreme as one of the most universally desired Lunchables products. I mean, pizza that you could put together yourself? With two kinds of cheese? It was a dream. The enduring magic has even inspired fully grown adults to recreate Pizza Lunchables at home.

But while Pizza Lunchables brought joy, they also brought frustration. Sprinkling shredded cheese onto a tiny disc with clumsy kid fingers is inevitably messy, and a significant amount of salty shreds would always end up on the lunchroom table. As a child, I had no problem with messes, but losing out on precious cheese? That was a tragedy.

Enter the Lunchables Pizza hack from TikTok user Thomas Dowling that has taken the internet by storm. Simply remove the dough discs and sauce pack from an Extra Cheesy Pizza Lunchables and fold the cheese-containing part over to deposit the cheese into the largest section. After slathering red paste on that pale, perforated disc of dough, dip it face down into the cheese. The result is a perfectly cheese-covered pizza without a shred of waste.

