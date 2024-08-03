How To Open That Stuck Jar Of Talenti Gelato

Whether you prefer sea salt caramel, pistachio, or coffee cookie crumble, there's nothing better than cracking open a fresh pint of Talenti gelato layers when you're craving a sweet little treat. But there's nothing worse than not being able to open that pint because the lid is seemingly stuck on with superglue. Tight Talenti containers have been a recurring issue over the years, and many gelato lovers have taken to the internet to share clever and safe ways to open a stubborn pint of frozen deliciousness — no power tools necessary (by the way, please do not try to use power tools to open a Talenti container).

Opening a stuck Talenti container is simple: Flip the pint upside down and use a screwdriver to loosen the lid as you slowly rotate the container. After loosening the entire lid, flip it back right side up and use a towel to unscrew it.

If you don't have a screwdriver on hand, you can also use anything slender but sturdy — like a butter knife — to open your tight Talenti container. Use the heaviest part of the item, like the handle, to strike the lid of the Talenti container several times while rotating it slowly (per YouTube). This should loosen the lid enough for it to open easily. Unfortunately, this method won't work for tricky pickle jars like Grillo's, as they have a different plastic mechanism.

