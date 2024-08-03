How To Open That Stuck Jar Of Talenti Gelato
Whether you prefer sea salt caramel, pistachio, or coffee cookie crumble, there's nothing better than cracking open a fresh pint of Talenti gelato layers when you're craving a sweet little treat. But there's nothing worse than not being able to open that pint because the lid is seemingly stuck on with superglue. Tight Talenti containers have been a recurring issue over the years, and many gelato lovers have taken to the internet to share clever and safe ways to open a stubborn pint of frozen deliciousness — no power tools necessary (by the way, please do not try to use power tools to open a Talenti container).
Opening a stuck Talenti container is simple: Flip the pint upside down and use a screwdriver to loosen the lid as you slowly rotate the container. After loosening the entire lid, flip it back right side up and use a towel to unscrew it.
If you don't have a screwdriver on hand, you can also use anything slender but sturdy — like a butter knife — to open your tight Talenti container. Use the heaviest part of the item, like the handle, to strike the lid of the Talenti container several times while rotating it slowly (per YouTube). This should loosen the lid enough for it to open easily. Unfortunately, this method won't work for tricky pickle jars like Grillo's, as they have a different plastic mechanism.
Why Talenti gelato is so hard to open
Talenti's unique screw-top plastic containers stand out in the ice cream aisle — even in a sea of strange flavors like Hidden Valley Ranch ice cream. They're fully recyclable and can be repurposed as a flower pot, meal prep container, or bathroom organizer.
But tight Talenti lids have been a longstanding problem for gelato consumers. In 2017, the issue became so bad that multiple people shared photos on social media showing that they had to open their Talenti gelato with knives, wrenches, and other equipment that probably shouldn't be used for such a task. People were desperate enough to use kitchen knives — no, not blunt butter knives — to stab open their ice cream to get to the sweet dessert inside. In an official statement, Talenti blamed the issue on a new lid-capping machine, which had been fixed "as soon as we found out about it" (via Mic).
Obviously, the issue was not completely resolved in 2017, as consumers have continued to share stories of overly tight Talenti containers over the years. It's a testament to how good the gelato is that people keep buying it despite the difficulties — at the end of the day, even if Talenti Gelato is sometimes nearly impossible to open, it's always worth the effort when you taste that sweet, oh-so-creamy gelato deliciousness.