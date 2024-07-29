How Cattle Feed Led To The Creation Of Cheese Puffs

Believe it or not, the first living beings to consume something that resembled cheese puffs (without the powdered cheese) were cows. The Flakall Corporation — which produced animal feed in Wisconsin in the early 1930s — developed a process for producing corn feed that resulted in reduced loss during production. Essentially, it involved grinding corn kernels into small grains that were easy for the cows to digest. Occasionally, the production team put wet corn into the grinder to clean the machinery. The corn reacted with the heat of the machine and created puffed-up pieces as it came out.

One intrigued Flakall worker by the name of Edward Wilson pocketed some of these corn puffs, took them home, seasoned them with salt and cheese, and sampled them. Needless to say, the experiment was a success, to the point where the company turned away from animal feed production completely to produce what Wilson had called Korn Kurls. After that first puffy corn treat came a number of snacks from other brands that people love, including Cheetos, Cheez Balls, Pirate's Booty, and more. But a few tweaks still had to be made before the snacks became what we know today.