What Happened To Whataburger's Superhero Mascot?

There's a lot to love about Whataburger. The Texas-based fast food chain is open 24 hours and serves breakfast from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m., meaning you can order a Triple Meat Whataburger for breakfast or a pancake platter at midnight. And how could we forget Whataburger's famous fancy ketchup and dreamy Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit?

But even the biggest "Whatafan" might not know that much about the chain's elusive superhero mascot: Whataguy. After making his first appearance in the summer of 1999 with a stated mission of "protecting flavor, freshness, and the Whataburger way," per the Whataburger website, Whataguy has shown up in Whataburger marketing materials only occasionally and has made very sporadic appearances at Whataburger locations and sporting events.

The infrequency of Whataguy's appearances has led many Whatafans to wonder if he still exists and if he will ever return. But Whataguy hasn't gone anywhere — he has made recent appearances on Whataburger's social media and he was even featured as a non-playable character in Whataburger's branded Fortnite map and tournament in July 2024 (but that's an article for another time).

