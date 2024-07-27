The 2-Ingredient Punch That Should Be Your Summer Drink Staple

The Internet can be a dastardly place full of AI-generated deep fakes, and none has simultaneously delighted and then disappointed beverage fans more than the supposed — and ultimately fictional – Sprite and Kool-Aid collab. While the drinks aren't real, it's a nonetheless ingenious idea, and one that you can take into your own hands to mix up one of the best, and easiest, punch recipes of the summer.

Advertisement

To make it, you'll need two packets of Kool-Aid and a 2-liter bottle of Sprite. Slowly twist the Sprite top off to reduce overflow and then dump both packets into the bottle. Because it's soda, you can't shake it to mix; just wait about 30 seconds or so for the Kool-Aid to mingle into the liquid, or, if you have an extra long spoon, use that to stir. And that's it! You can pour it out into glasses and enjoy it at your next barbecue or pool day, or even to celebrate your own Kool-Aid Days (an annual Kool-Aid festival in Nebraska that spans multiple days) in August.