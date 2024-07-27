The 2-Ingredient Punch That Should Be Your Summer Drink Staple
The Internet can be a dastardly place full of AI-generated deep fakes, and none has simultaneously delighted and then disappointed beverage fans more than the supposed — and ultimately fictional – Sprite and Kool-Aid collab. While the drinks aren't real, it's a nonetheless ingenious idea, and one that you can take into your own hands to mix up one of the best, and easiest, punch recipes of the summer.
To make it, you'll need two packets of Kool-Aid and a 2-liter bottle of Sprite. Slowly twist the Sprite top off to reduce overflow and then dump both packets into the bottle. Because it's soda, you can't shake it to mix; just wait about 30 seconds or so for the Kool-Aid to mingle into the liquid, or, if you have an extra long spoon, use that to stir. And that's it! You can pour it out into glasses and enjoy it at your next barbecue or pool day, or even to celebrate your own Kool-Aid Days (an annual Kool-Aid festival in Nebraska that spans multiple days) in August.
Variations on a theme
The great thing about this punch is that it's super customizable; for starters, it works with any flavor of Kool-Aid — even the Barbiecore pink lemonade flavor — and you can sub out regular Sprite for Diet Sprite or Sprite Zero. You can also just make a glass or two if you don't want a whole 2-liter of it; pour the Sprite into a glass and then add spoonfuls of Kool-Aid mix until you reach your desired flavor intensity (bonus: You can use a regular spoon to stir the mix in).
While this two-ingredient punch tastes delicious on its own, adding just one other ingredient of your choice can make it truly shine; pineapple juice would make it taste distinctly tropical, or you can add ice and blend it for a homemade slushy. You could even top it with a scoop of ice cream for a sugary sweet treat. And, of course, you can also make it an adult beverage with the addition of vodka, tequila, or even rum (which pairs especially well with the ubiquitous Tropical Punch Kool-Aid flavor and was made for summertime patio sipping).