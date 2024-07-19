Why Starbucks' Mobile App Isn't Working

If you've tried to order Starbucks through your app today and run into problems, it's not just you. MassLive reports that the mobile ordering feature on the phone app isn't working for all locations. We tested the issue for ourselves and have confirmed — the app displays an error, stating, "We're sorry for the inconvenience. Mobile ordering is currently unavailable. Please visit one of our stores and place your order with a barista."

Advertisement

But the issue goes beyond just Starbucks, and it's not just localized to the United States. Business Insider reports that some McDonald's locations in Japan have temporarily closed due to the inability to run their cash registers and Australian grocery store chain Woolworths has also been affected, effectively shutting down almost all of its locations. The scope of these IT-related outages is large, and the crisis even spans sectors such as the airline industry, hospitals, banks, and more.

This widespread disruption boils down to one particular software problem. CrowdStrike, an American cybersecurity technology firm, says the mass outages are related to a software issue caused by an update the company recently released. The malfunction only affects machines running Windows; no Linux or Mac devices have been disrupted.

Advertisement