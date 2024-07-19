Why Starbucks' Mobile App Isn't Working
If you've tried to order Starbucks through your app today and run into problems, it's not just you. MassLive reports that the mobile ordering feature on the phone app isn't working for all locations. We tested the issue for ourselves and have confirmed — the app displays an error, stating, "We're sorry for the inconvenience. Mobile ordering is currently unavailable. Please visit one of our stores and place your order with a barista."
But the issue goes beyond just Starbucks, and it's not just localized to the United States. Business Insider reports that some McDonald's locations in Japan have temporarily closed due to the inability to run their cash registers and Australian grocery store chain Woolworths has also been affected, effectively shutting down almost all of its locations. The scope of these IT-related outages is large, and the crisis even spans sectors such as the airline industry, hospitals, banks, and more.
This widespread disruption boils down to one particular software problem. CrowdStrike, an American cybersecurity technology firm, says the mass outages are related to a software issue caused by an update the company recently released. The malfunction only affects machines running Windows; no Linux or Mac devices have been disrupted.
Fixes are currently being deployed
CrowdStrike's CEO, George Kurtz, posted to X this morning stating that the problem has been identified and fixes are on the way.
CrowdStrike is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts. Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted. This is not a security incident or cyberattack. The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed. We...
— George Kurtz (@George_Kurtz) July 19, 2024
However, a timeframe to resolve the issue was not announced. The problem is so widespread that government agencies such as the Department of Justice and local state police have been affected. Hackers are already trying to take advantage of the issue by sending out emails with malware attached posing as fake software patches for the CrowdStrike issue.
Getting coffee is one thing, but flights and elective surgeries being canceled are another. If you're that desperate to perk up your day with some caffeine, your best bet is to head to a shop with cash in hand today, since there's no telling when this issue will be fixed. And make sure to be extra-nice to your barista or fast food worker; they're probably pretty frazzled.