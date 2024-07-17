Top Chef Star Naomi Pomeroy Dead At 49

By Dennis Lee
Naomi Pomeroy headshot Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Portland fine dining chef Naomi Pomeroy has died at 49. She died in a tubing accident on Saturday, July 13, on the Willamette River in western Oregon. She started making her culinary mark in 2002 when she and her then-boyfriend, Michael Hebb, started a supper club called Family Supper, which was hosted in the house they lived in together. The self-taught chef would eventually go on to open the influential restaurant, Beast, in 2007, where she served a blend of Pacific Northwest and French food. Her influence helped put Portland's dining scene on the map, and she served as a mentor to many other Portland chefs — particularly women.

Advertisement

After being nominated for several James Beard Awards, Pomeroy eventually took home a win in 2014 for Best Chef in the Northwest category. She would go on to make appearances on television shows such as Food Network's "Iron Chef," where she was a contestant in a truffle battle against Iron Chef Jose Garces. She was also a contestant on "Top Chef Masters" Season 3 in 2011 and served as a judge on "Top Chef" multiple times. Her cookbook, "Taste & Technique: Recipes to Elevate Your Home Cooking," was published in 2016.

Naomi Pomeroy's latest business was a frozen custard shop

Naomi Pomeroy smiling Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Beast closed in 2020 after a 13-year run. The economic stresses of coronavirus took their toll on the business, and the space was eventually repurposed into a hybrid market and restaurant called Ripe Cooperative, which sold take-home food such as pastas and sauces, heat-and-eat meals, and frozen custard. Two years after Ripe Cooperative opened, it too closed, but it paved the way for Pomeroy's most recent venture: a frozen custard business that debuted earlier this year.

Advertisement

Her frozen custard scoop shop is called Cornet Custard, and it sells handcrafted egg yolk-rich frozen custard by the scoop and or pint, including flavors such as blackberry crème fraîche and Fudgesicle. There were plans to open up a bistro in the same building as Cornet Custard this year; it's unclear if Pomeroy's death has changed those plans. Expatriate, the bar and restaurant she ran with her husband, Kyle Linden Webster, is still open at the time of writing.

Recommended

Advertisement