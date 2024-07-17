Top Chef Star Naomi Pomeroy Dead At 49

Portland fine dining chef Naomi Pomeroy has died at 49. She died in a tubing accident on Saturday, July 13, on the Willamette River in western Oregon. She started making her culinary mark in 2002 when she and her then-boyfriend, Michael Hebb, started a supper club called Family Supper, which was hosted in the house they lived in together. The self-taught chef would eventually go on to open the influential restaurant, Beast, in 2007, where she served a blend of Pacific Northwest and French food. Her influence helped put Portland's dining scene on the map, and she served as a mentor to many other Portland chefs — particularly women.

Advertisement

After being nominated for several James Beard Awards, Pomeroy eventually took home a win in 2014 for Best Chef in the Northwest category. She would go on to make appearances on television shows such as Food Network's "Iron Chef," where she was a contestant in a truffle battle against Iron Chef Jose Garces. She was also a contestant on "Top Chef Masters" Season 3 in 2011 and served as a judge on "Top Chef" multiple times. Her cookbook, "Taste & Technique: Recipes to Elevate Your Home Cooking," was published in 2016.