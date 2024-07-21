Jell-O Shots Are Out; Boozy Jelly Cakes Are In

Post-college, Jell-O shots are often treated like your old Myspace page — better left in the past. They're cheap (currently $1.50 for a 6-ounce Jell-O package at Dollar General) and the high sugar content works to mask the taste of inexpensive alcohol. But the artificial flavor isn't exactly worthy of a five-star cocktail. Trying to eat Jell-O shots from a flimsy plastic cup often leads to sticky fingers and awkward attempts to get the gelatin out using your mouth.

Enter boozy jelly cakes, a sophisticated evolution of the Jell-O shot with all the same fun, a major upgrade in taste, and none of the plastic cup messiness. Solid Wiggles, which was founded in Brooklyn, New York, by pastry chef Jena Derman and master mixologist Jack Schramm, has created gelatin-based alcoholic treats that look like they belong in an art museum or behind a glass case in a bakery.

Rather than being served as shots in individual plastic cups, Solid Wiggles' creations are made as large-format cakes, which are then cut into individual shots for serving. The unique form factor and beautiful aesthetics aren't the only things that set these jellies apart; they're also made with higher-quality ingredients. All in all, they're a major upgrade over your college Jell-O shots.

