Joey Chestnut And Takeru Kobayashi's Netflix Hotdog Showdown Will Have One Big New Rule - Exclusive

This year, legendary hot dog eating champion Joey Chestnut did not participate in the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest due to his sponsorship deal with Impossible Foods, which violated a brand exclusivity clause in the contest's rules. This undoubtedly disappointed fans ready to watch him pummel a pile of hot dogs, but it paved the way for a new champion, Pat Bertoletti, to take the spotlight.

Chestnut still holds the record for eating the most hot dogs in 10 minutes (76, to be exact), but fans don't have to be disappointed for much longer. On September 2, Chestnut and his former Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest rival Takeru Kobayashi, whom Chestnut dethroned in 2007, will be facing off in a live hot dog eating contest on Netflix. The showdown is called "Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef." Chestnut is currently promoting a partnership between Pepsi and Instacart for National Hot Dog Day, which is on July 17.

The Takeout was able to speak to Chestnut in an exclusive interview via Zoom call, and we asked him about some of the things we can expect from the live competition on September 2. One key rule remains the same: The contest will still be 10 minutes. But there are a few differences that will change the way the game is played. One of them is that the contestants need to eat both the hot dog and the bun all in one go — as opposed to being able to remove the frank and dunk the bun in water, as they've previously been able to do in the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest.

