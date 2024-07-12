Claussen's Pickle Cupcakes Were Not Created For Pickle Lovers

Pickles are having a moment — or maybe it's longer than just a moment by now. Food manufacturers have been figuring out how to incorporate pickle flavor into breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks, and now dessert. The cupcake company Baked by Melissa has teamed up with Claussen, a pickle brand with a 150-year history, to release pickle cupcakes for a limited time.

The new bite-sized cupcakes, which were released on July 10, come in packs of six or 25 depending on where you purchase them. The six-pack is available exclusively at Baked by Melissa shops (it costs $10.25) and the 25-pack ($37) is available from the bakery's website to ship nationwide while supplies last.

Developing a pickle product with genuine pickle flavor can be a hit-or-miss proposition. I know from experience that some foods just shouldn't try to taste like pickles. But considering Claussen's long-standing reputation as a pickle producer and Baked by Melissa's stellar baking prowess, I have high hopes here.