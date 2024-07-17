The Trick To Getting Jell-O Out Of Its Mold Every Time

The worst thing about Jell-O is arguably the fact that you have to wait to eat it. Unless you buy the premade stuff, you will have to wait for it to set. This is particularly important if you're making a molded Jell-O that you want to look perfect. It must set completely and that means plenty of time in the refrigerator. Timing can depend on whether or not your Jell-O mold is layered or if there are solid ingredients mixed throughout, like fruit or vegetables for savory molds.

Advertisement

Have a pan ready that is large enough to dip your mold into and fill it with warm water. Dip the mold in the water without getting any water on the actual Jell-O for about 10 seconds. You may need to leave it for more or less time depending on how thick or large your mold is. Place a plate or platter on top of the mold and carefully flip it over before slowly lifting the mold from the Jell-O. If it doesn't release, dip it again in warm water. You can also gently use your fingertips to pry any stubborn edges from the pan if necessary. Your Jell-O should now be stunningly perfect, ready for serving or decorating.