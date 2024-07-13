Whatever Happened To The Once-Popular Stride Gum?

Stride gum may be a name many haven't heard in a long time, but it quickly snaps an entire generation back to a time when cable TV commercials were a marketing team's main time to shine. The brand quickly rose in popularity with its playfully ominous public service announcement-style commercials which warned people to spit out their gum and start a new piece or "We'll find you."

Well, it doesn't seem that Stride is finding anyone these days, and it's nearly impossible to find the gum. So what happened to Stride gum?

The parent company of Stride gum, Mondeléz International, discontinued the sale of Stride gum in the United States, Canada, and Europe to focus on other confections like chocolate and baked goods. However, Stride remains on the shelves in other countries, including China, where it has been a high-performing brand since it launched there in 2012.

Stride gum can still be found in North America on sites like eBay, (though you may want to think twice about eating gum that old) but finding it in stores is highly unlikely in the United States. The fall of Stride gum is shocking to some who remember the brand's witty advertising, but the company's entertaining ads didn't seem to be enough.

