Yes, There Really Is A Burger King With A Rollercoaster On Its Roof

Who doesn't love bold, surprising mashups when it comes to food? I'm thinking of the turducken, or the KFC/Taco Bell/Pizza Hut combos affectionately known as "Ken-Taco-Huts," or Buc-ee's, the gas station/everything store that also has legendary brisket.

But just a 10-minute walk from the Ontario-side observation deck at Niagara Falls, you'll find a Canadian Burger King that approaches the idea of a culinary mash-up a little bit differently. In a menu sense, it's the same as any other standard-issue BK. The fully operational rollercoaster on its roof is what gives it epic mashup status. The coaster's called the Frank' N Coaster, and it's part of the neighboring House of Frankenstein, a haunted house attraction that also boasts a massive Frankenstein holding a burger on its façade.

The coaster's only a small part of the larger combo here. Taken in full, it's a rollercoaster atop a Burger King that's also connected to a massive haunted house. Ken-Taco-Hut, you have work to do.

