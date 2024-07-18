Yes, There Really Is A Burger King With A Rollercoaster On Its Roof
Who doesn't love bold, surprising mashups when it comes to food? I'm thinking of the turducken, or the KFC/Taco Bell/Pizza Hut combos affectionately known as "Ken-Taco-Huts," or Buc-ee's, the gas station/everything store that also has legendary brisket.
But just a 10-minute walk from the Ontario-side observation deck at Niagara Falls, you'll find a Canadian Burger King that approaches the idea of a culinary mash-up a little bit differently. In a menu sense, it's the same as any other standard-issue BK. The fully operational rollercoaster on its roof is what gives it epic mashup status. The coaster's called the Frank' N Coaster, and it's part of the neighboring House of Frankenstein, a haunted house attraction that also boasts a massive Frankenstein holding a burger on its façade.
The coaster's only a small part of the larger combo here. Taken in full, it's a rollercoaster atop a Burger King that's also connected to a massive haunted house. Ken-Taco-Hut, you have work to do.
The story of the Frank' N Coaster
One of the many attractions in the bustling, Falls-adjacent town of Clifton Hill, the Frank' N Coaster is the result of a years-long effort by House of Frankenstein owner Ian Paul, who repurposed the remains of a Dracula-themed indoor coaster called The Thriller.
The steel track is short at 700 feet long, but the coaster cars are designed to look like coffins, matching the ghoulish vibe at the House of Frankenstein below. The Frank' N Coaster operates at two-and-a-half stories above street level, pulling its riders through hairpin turns. While they don't get a view of the nearby Falls, riders do, however, get an extremely close look at the large Burger King marquee perched in the center of the winding track.
Since it opened in 2020, the Frank' N Coaster has beckoned tourists and coaster enthusiasts alike. While many are quick to note that it's more of a kiddie ride than what you'd experience at a big amusement park, at least you're close to a good spot for a quick lunch.
Other Frankenstein-esque restaurant-ride mashups
While the Frank' N Coaster is the world's only rooftop ride-fast food combo, it's not the only attempt to weave together amusement park vibes and restaurants. Back in the U.S., the Rainforest Cafe's location in Galveston, Texas has the Rainforest River Adventure, a slow, water-based ride not far from the Cafe's dining room that takes riders through a course of lush, jungle-themed scenarios featuring animatronic animals.
The U.K.'s Alton Towers Resort has the Rollercoaster Restaurant, which features a steel coaster track that runs above the dining room. Only instead of people riding it, it's your food, which you can watch as it winds through sharp turns and loops until it arrives to your table. At Eatrenalin in Germany's Europa-Park, the restaurant itself is the ride, providing a multi-sensory, immersive experience in which diners sit in floating chairs that move them across eleven different themed rooms during an eight-course meal, which sounds delicious (and also completely overwhelming). But for the ride-restaurant mashup, maybe "too much" is the point. Just remember to bring some Dramamine along with your appetite.