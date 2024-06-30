What Sets Australian-Style Sushi Apart From The Rest

The U.S. is home to thousands of sushi restaurants. From all-you-can-eat sushi buffets to small-town sushi to vegan sushi, the options are plentiful for sushi-loving Americans. But until relatively recently, the U.S. apparently lacked a very important category of sushi: Australian-style.

Australian-style sushi is loosely based on a Japanese temaki roll (also called a hand roll), but it has distinct features that make it unmistakably Australian. In the land down under, sushi typically consists of a meat, fish, or vegetable filling encased in tightly packed sushi rice and rolled up in seaweed. All of this might seem pretty standard, but the key, critical, absolutely essential distinction that sets Australian-style sushi apart from the rest is that the roll is not sliced. Instead, it remains uncut, in a long tube that can be eaten on the go as a convenient handheld snack, perhaps while heading to the beach for a surf with your mates (as I imagine Australians are constantly doing).

