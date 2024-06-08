Yes, People Are Actually Eating Cicadas This Summer

While the practice has been culturally accepted for some time, that doesn't mean you can just go around picking up cicadas off the sidewalk and popping them into your mouth. When it comes to selecting which cicadas to eat, it is recommended that the cicada be just past its molting stage. This means the cicada will look white because it has shed its exoskeleton and will likely be found on a tree trunk or branch. However, be careful about grabbing one from your backyard or lawn if you tend to use chemicals on your grass. You should also not grab them from near old houses in case they could be contaminated by lead paint (via The Ohio State University).

As with any good dish, there's some prep work that needs to be done to eat the cicada as well. To humanely kill the cicada, you should freeze it overnight and then thaw it when you want to eat it. The head and wings should also be removed, so you're mostly just eating the abdomen.

Also, there is some scientific evidence that suggests that people with shellfish allergies should avoid eating cicadas, as they could have an allergic reaction, according to a post on X from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration. So whether bug consumption is on your daily menu or not, at least now you know how to eat this insect in the safest way possible.