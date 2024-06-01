The Illegal Fruit That Looks Like A Banana And Smells Like An Orange

If you're into tropical fruits, the little-known banana passionfruit sounds like a dream hybrid. Despite the name, it's not a mix of two fruits at all. Once mature, the banana passionfruit looks like a small banana, but when it's cut open, you won't find a creamy, pale yellow interior, but rather, a glistening trove of black-flecked, orange-colored arils that resemble other types of passionfruit. The pulp is sweet, juicy, and delightfully tangy. The fruit grows on vines that can climb beautifully on fences and trellises and produce eye-catching bright pink flowers. However, this beauty can become quite the beast, which is why it's become outlawed in certain places, like New Zealand.

Because the plant grows so quickly and robustly (vines can reach 30 feet if not tended to), it has a tendency to choke the host trees it climbs on, blocking sunlight and killing them. For this reason, some subtropical and tropical regions where the fruit would grow well have provisions against cultivating the plant. With that said, the seeds and plants are readily available to purchase online, so people with a green thumb can grow the fruit in their own backyards if they want. Just be mindful of your other greenery if you choose to plant this pushy tropical fruit.