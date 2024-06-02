How Hairy Chinese Tofu Gets That Infamous Furry Coating

Hairy tofu is exactly what it sounds like. Imagine bite-sized, rectangular pieces of bright white tofu covered in layers of what looks like very white Troll hair, or those faux sheepskin rugs you can find at IKEA. It's fuzzy, completely edible, and revered, especially in the eastern Chinese province Anhui, its place of origin. Hairy tofu, or mao doufu, as it's called in China, begins just like any other type of tofu, with soybeans going through several processing stages before the formed bricks of tofu are set aside to ferment, at which time, that silky crown of fur begins to appear.

Considered a delicacy, this unique type of tofu is dipped into a brine containing mucor powder (a fungal product which creates the hairy mold) and is then placed on straw or in wooden racks, which allows air to circulate around it. The tofu must be kept in an area that maintains a temperature of 60 to 75 degrees Fahrenheit for about a week, so that the mold can flourish. At this point, the tofu is ready to be eaten or sold, and both locals and tourists flock to get their hands on some.