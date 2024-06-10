The Biggest Restaurant On Earth Is The Size Of 10 Football Fields

World food records are set (and broken) more often than you might think. Joey Chestnut, the famous hot dog demolisher, holds the title for the most frankfurters eaten at once with 76 dogs, and has bested his own record multiple times over the years. Meanwhile, the world's longest tiramisu (897 feet, 3 inches) was made in Italy in 2019 by students at a Milan cooking school, beating a record set just the year prior.

However, some world records are so incredibly hard to beat that, more than a decade later, they still stand. The Bawabet Dimashq Restaurant, also known as the Damascus Gate Restaurant, is one such case, retaining the Guinness World Record title for the largest restaurant since 2008. Its name comes from the actual Damascus Gate, a main gate into the Old City of Jerusalem.

Based in Damascus, Syria, the dining spot (which was first opened in 2002 by businessman Shaker Al-Samman) beat out the previous record holder, the Royal Dragon Restaurant in Bangkok, Thailand. The latter was known for its rollerblading and zipline riding staff, though it's been closed since 2022. Damascus Gate Restaurant also has seating for 6,014 people whereas the Royal Dragon could only seat 5,000 guests. Even more impressive, the Bawabet Dimashq Restaurant has a total floor area of 581,251 square feet, which is about equal to 10 football fields!

