One Simple Mistake Is Sabotaging Your Wine-Chilling Bucket

Whether responding to unexpected guests, throwing an impromptu dinner party, or if you're purely impatient, most of us have employed the use of an ice bucket to quickly cool a room-temperature bottle of wine. But what many people maybe don't realize is that plonking your wine bottle in a bucket of pure ice does little to nothing to the temperature of the wine until the ice begins to melt, which can take a really long time. For maximum chill in minimal time, you'll need to add some water.

When ice cubes are poured on top of each other (i.e. what happens in an ice bucket), there is a lot of air between those cubes. Therefore, when a bottle of wine gets placed in the cubes' midst, it, too, is touching ice but also a lot of that air, basically slowing down the chilling process. On the other hand, adding water creates an ice bath with all the gaps filled in so the icy cold water is now in contact with the whole bottle, instead of air. This will cut the cooling time down significantly, allowing you to uncork your wine that much sooner. To use this trick, simply fill your bucket with ice, add water halfway up, and drop in the wine bottle.