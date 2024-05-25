The Jiggly 'Mystery' Meal Beloved By Margaret Thatcher

Since these ingredients are still readily available at grocery stores, it was only a matter of time before people decided to try Margaret Thatcher's Mystery Starter for themselves. Writer Rosie Sykes recreated it for The Guardian in 2017 but wasn't entirely a fan of the concoction. She wrote, "Personally, I would want to eat this on some toast to give it a bit of texture, but I wonder if, in its heyday, it was eaten with a teaspoon and a small glass of sherry. Even so, I won't be adding it to my dinner party starter repertoire, mystery or not."

TikTok user @bignibblescooks also tried recreating Mystery Starter and had harsher things to say about it. "I'm guessing this is only palatable to people who for some reason hate the poor," he remarked, presumably in reference to Thatcher's economic policies more so than the food itself.

To me, the whole thing kinda gives off a Jell-O salad vibe from back in the day, except without any mix-ins that require, you know, any actual chewing. But popular cooking was much different during those times, so I guess maybe the combination and techniques involved are sort of like a time capsule for food trends back in the day. What will forever remain a mystery, however, is the name of the dish itself — there's no explanation as to why it's called Mystery Starter. And maybe it should stay that way.

