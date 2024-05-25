Scooby Snacks Wouldn't Be As Delicious In Real Life As They Sound

The "Scooby-Doo" franchise has spawned many shows and even movies, some made for the big screen and some for the small one. In one particular made-for-TV movie, "Scooby-Doo! The Mystery Begins," the suspiciously stoner-esque character Shaggy reveals that his homemade recipe for Scooby Snacks is "eggs, water, flour, cocoa, sugar, and a little dog kibble for texture." (I verified this fact by searching through the movie myself, which I cannot say I recommend in terms of cinematic masterpieces.)

Shaggy feeds these treats to Fred and Velma, who wholeheartedly enjoy them at first, until Shaggy reveals what's in them, upon which they spit them out. It's a raucously side-splitting scene that I'm surprised wasn't nominated for any awards.

What's more than a little odd about this recipe isn't just that there's dog kibble in it but also the fact that one of its flavoring ingredients is cocoa, which is notoriously toxic for dogs. Cocoa powder contains theobromine, a substance related to caffeine, and a certain amount can actually kill your pet. This is why it's extraordinarily important for you to keep chocolate away from them. The toxic effects of chocolate consumption can manifest themselves after a dog consumes just 9 milligrams of theobromine per pound of its own body weight, and some of the issues that can occur include vomiting, diarrhea, ataxia (a drunken gait), and rapid breathing. If you've found any evidence of your dog having eaten chocolate, it's best to consult a veterinary professional immediately, as your pet can become severely ill if left untreated.

