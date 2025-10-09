Kitchen Clutter Vanishes In Seconds With This Stackable Dollar Tree Find
While you shouldn't believe everything you see on TikTok, this TikTok hack, uploaded by user Sarah Nichole, may be the upgrade your kitchen desperately needs. In the video, the user takes two two-tier plastic drawers from Dollar Tree and connects them vertically, making one four-tier drawer set. While the TikTok displays the drawers holding bathroom essentials, you can use this set to store any small kitchen equipment, from tea bags to condiment packets to even your favorite Stanley Cup accessories.
Be mindful that the drawers are small — measuring only 5 inches by 3.5 inches – so buying multiples or complementary Dollar Tree storage items may be necessary to fully optimize your kitchen storage. The stackable drawers come in three different colors — white, teal, and navy — giving the buyer a choice in how to make their kitchen pop. Dollar Tree has proven to be a nifty place to buy affordable storage goods, and while it doesn't have a section labeled specifically for kitchen storage, users online have found ways to transform ordinary bins and organizers into pantry and kitchen counter storage lifesavers.
Dollar Tree storage items as kitchen organizers
Transforming ordinary objects into extraordinary aids can be tricky, but luckily, several TikTok users have revealed their secrets using affordable Dollar Tree equipment. User Mayra Mondragón allows viewers a before-and-after glimpse of how they redesigned their kitchen pantry using simple items found at Dollar Tree. Using various white storage solutions, they converted their cluttered pantry into an organizer's dream.
Another user, Emma Villaneda, shows how they used Dollar Tree's school section to upgrade their kitchen pantry. By using plastic book bins, shown to come in a variety of colors, this user was able to better organize their baggies, foils, and other miscellaneous items in their pantry. As the book bins can be laid horizontally or vertically, there are numerous ways to store kitchen goods. In the same video, the user demonstrates how they use Dollar Tree's turntables to store various bottles, sauces, and cleaning supplies. Additionally, the video shows how game-changing Dollar Tree's plastic hooks are when it comes to cord and kitchen utensil storage. By placing these hooks on the back of kitchen appliances and wrapping the cord around them, they clear up counter space. They also attach the hooks to a pantry door as a space-saving way to hang kitchen utensils.
A final highlight: User Do It On A Dime demonstrates how they transform Dollar Tree acrylic organizers into brilliant kitchen storage items. While several acrylic organizers are showcased in the video, one particular highlight is a multi-section tray for storing vegetables that's both washable and reusable. These storage solutions definitely give you the most bang for your (literal) buck.