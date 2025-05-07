The Powdered Ingredient Guy Fieri Puts On Almost Everything
There's one ingredient that Guy Fieri always has on hand, and it's not what you might expect. The ingredient in question? Chicken powder. The star of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" explained that he keeps the powder in his kitchen at all times, telling Food & Wine, "Where you would typically add chicken stock but you don't wanna add the extra liquid, [this] little trick — I call it the little magic flavor enhancer. I'm just telling you, have it available."
No, chicken powder is not the same as chicken bouillon. While bouillon combines chicken flavor with other herbs and spices, chicken powder is more pure — perfect for when you just want the chicken taste. It's more versatile, too. While hard little bullion cubes need to be dissolved in water, chicken powder can go straight into a dish. Fieri likes to sprinkle it over jasmine rice to add a touch of saltiness, but you don't have to stop there. Some people even add it to bread dough.
So what makes chicken powder a "magic flavor enhancer?" For most brands, it's monosodium glutamate, also known as MSG. The additive doesn't taste like much on its own, but it brings out umami flavors when you add it to savory foods. If you're still hesitant about the taste-boosting agent, MSG is harmless and is increasingly popular with chefs and home cooks.
How to substitute for chicken powder
Many people associate MSG with Chinese food, but chicken powder is also popular among Chinese cooks, lending a more complex flavor than MSG alone. Still, chicken powder isn't exclusive to Chinese cuisine. Knorr, one of the most popular brands, was founded in Germany. Now, Knorr chicken powder is a kitchen staple worldwide. It's no accident: The company worked with consultants to subtly adapt their products to local tastes and cuisines. Some countries took to the powdered stock more readily than others. In Mexico, cooks use Knorr chicken powder to add flavor to rice, soups, enchiladas, and more. In the Philippines, Knorr powder is often used in dishes like kalabasa, a creamy squash stew.
Traditional Ashkenazi cuisine incorporates chicken powder for dishes like matzo ball soup. Kosher brand Osem makes a popular chicken powder — minus the actual chicken. The brand's chicken-flavored stocks don't contain any actual meat, making them ideal for vegetarians. Prefer to skip those meaty flavors entirely? Try pure MSG. A sprinkle of Ajinomoto Umami Seasoning will give you that salty flavor Fieri loves ... without the chicken taste.