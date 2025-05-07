The Powdered Ingredient Guy Fieri Puts On Almost Everything

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's one ingredient that Guy Fieri always has on hand, and it's not what you might expect. The ingredient in question? Chicken powder. The star of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" explained that he keeps the powder in his kitchen at all times, telling Food & Wine, "Where you would typically add chicken stock but you don't wanna add the extra liquid, [this] little trick — I call it the little magic flavor enhancer. I'm just telling you, have it available."

No, chicken powder is not the same as chicken bouillon. While bouillon combines chicken flavor with other herbs and spices, chicken powder is more pure — perfect for when you just want the chicken taste. It's more versatile, too. While hard little bullion cubes need to be dissolved in water, chicken powder can go straight into a dish. Fieri likes to sprinkle it over jasmine rice to add a touch of saltiness, but you don't have to stop there. Some people even add it to bread dough.

So what makes chicken powder a "magic flavor enhancer?" For most brands, it's monosodium glutamate, also known as MSG. The additive doesn't taste like much on its own, but it brings out umami flavors when you add it to savory foods. If you're still hesitant about the taste-boosting agent, MSG is harmless and is increasingly popular with chefs and home cooks.