You're One Utensil Away From Perfect French Quenelle Pastry Decorations

If you've eaten at a restaurant that's big on plating as opposed to merely dishing up, there's a good chance you've seen a football-shaped scoop of something used to decorate your food. This is the quenelle, which is kind of like 3D latte art, only it's always an oval instead of looking like a leaf or a heart. Yami Mercado, a pastry chef with the Chicago Athletic Association restaurant Cindy's, describes quenelles as being "all about the presentation, turning a simple element into something refined." If you want to start fancying up your home-cooked food with these decorations, it may take practice, but you won't need any specialized equipment.

According to Mercado, "You don't need fancy tools — just a regular spoon and a little patience." (If you want to feel like a real pro, though, you could always use a Kunz spoon.) She recommends that you first warm the spoon in hot water, then scoop your chocolate mousse, ganache, or what have you in a smooth, gliding motion that she compares to carving. If the spoon sticks, you'll need to wipe it down and warm it up again. "Clean edges and fluid motion are key," Mercado told us, adding, "It takes practice, but once you get the hang of it, it becomes really satisfying."