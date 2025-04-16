Of Course You Can Freeze Cottage Cheese (But Should You?)

Cottage cheese is having a moment thanks to those Gen Z kids and trendy TikTok recipes. It's creamy, it's tangy, and it's packed with protein. But what happens when you find yourself with an extra tub of the stuff? Can you freeze it without turning it into an unrecognizable mess? The short answer is yes, you can freeze cottage cheese. But — and here's the catch — it doesn't exactly freeze the same way as your typical block of cheddar. While it's not on our list of top foods you should never, ever freeze, it does come with some stipulations. Cottage cheese has a high water content, especially the lower fat versions, so freezing it can mess with its texture. When you thaw it out, you're likely to see some separation between the curds and the liquid, which can make it look a little less, well, appetizing.

So, while it's still safe to eat, you might end up with cottage cheese that's more gritty than creamy. If you're okay with that texture change, freezing is a solid option to keep that cottage cheese from going to waste. Just don't expect it to return to its pre-frozen glory. Keep in mind that if you've already opened the tub and it's more than a few days old, you should go ahead and toss it; the risk for mold and/or bacteria isn't worth it. You also don't want to just shove it into the freezer without a plan (because trust us, that never ends well).