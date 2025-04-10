Can You Eat Rice During Passover?

Passover or Pesach, a Jewish holiday, is marked with an eight-day observance in which certain foods are prohibited. These foods, which are called chametz, include anything made with leavened or fermented barley, oats, rye, spelt, or wheat. In fact, so verboten are these ingredients that anything containing them (with the exception of unleavened foods like the surprisingly polarizing matzo) must be thrown out, given away, or sold before Passover observances begin. Complicating matters, however, is another category of foods called kitniyot (a word meaning "small things"), and rice falls into this category. Some Jews eat kitniyot during Passover while others do not. In other words, rice is a definite maybe and it all depends on your denomination.

Kitniyot traditionally includes not only rice but also corn, millet, and legumes including peanuts, peas, and soybeans. Other foods that have been considered kitnyot among certain groups include spices like caraway, fennel seed, and mustard. Typically, Sephardic Jews (those with ancient roots in Spain and Portugal) don't consider kitniyot to be prohibited for Passover, but Ashkenazi Jews, a group far more prevalent in North America, observe this dietary restriction (for the most part).

It seems rabbis have been arguing over whether it is okay or not to eat kitniyot during Passover since at least as far back as the 13th century. In 2015, however, a declaration by the Rabbinical Assembly made it official that Conservative Jews, who make up about 15% of the U.S. Jewish population, are now permitted to eat rice and other kitniyot foods while observing Passover.