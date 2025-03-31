The Iconic Rapper Who Owns Multiple Checkers Restaurants

You probably know Rick Ross, the larger-than-life rapper, for his hits like "Hustlin'" and "Aston Martin Music." But while he's known for being a boss in the music industry, he's also known as a savvy businessman in the fast food franchise world. Born William Leonard Roberts II, Ross grew up in Carol City, Florida, a neighborhood in Miami known for its vibrant culture and challenging environment. His experiences growing up there shaped not only his music career, but also his entrepreneurial spirit. In a documentary by UPROXX, Ross describes working at a car wash when he was 13 years old. Across the intersection was a Checkers, the fast food chain with two names (some stores are called Rally's) that serves burgers, hot wings, shakes, and some of the best fast food french fries.

For both Ross and his community, Checkers was the place to gather for affordable food and good times. He describes playing football at his alma mater and running across the street for game fuel. That particular Checkers is his now. "It's the #1 hamburger in the game. The boss said it. The #1 french fries in the game," he says proudly in the documentary, while cruising Carol City streets in his souped-up pickup truck. With a deep personal connection to the brand, Ross' decision to invest in Checkers stems from nostalgic memories of enjoying their burgers and fries during his upbringing in Miami. "Twenty years later, I'm in the financial position where whatever I want to have, I can have it. Without a doubt. I want Checkers."